Tropical system forecast to lash Mexico's Los Cabos

A tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch have been issued for the southern end of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula, home to the twin resort cities of Los Cabos.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says a system off Mexico's west coast is likely to become a tropical storm by Wednesday night and approach the southern tip of Baja California by late Thursday.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach land by Thursday morning, and the center says the storm has the potential to grow into a hurricane.

The system was located about 260 miles (420 kilometers) south-southeast of the peninsula's tip on Wednesday and was heading north-northwest at 9 mph (15 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph).