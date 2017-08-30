Torrential rains bring India's financial hub to a halt

Torrential monsoon rains have paralyzed India's financial capital Mumbai as the streets turned into rivers and people waded through waist-deep waters.

According to the Meteorological Department, more heavy rain is expected Wednesday and the local government has asked all schools and colleges to shut down for a day.

On Tuesday, the city received about 5 inches (127 millimeters) of rain and it's already hamstrung infrastructure collapsed.

Local commuter trains shut down, buses were half-submerged under water and even the deluged airport had to divert flights to other cities. By Wednesday morning, most trains were running but traffic remains chaotic.

Every year the city struggles to cope with the annual monsoon deluge, drawing criticism about its poor planning.