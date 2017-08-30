Polish firefighters: About 10 people hurt in train collision

Authorities in Poland say about 10 people were injured when a passenger train hit a cargo train at a railway station in the country's north.

Firefighter spokeswoman Karina Stankowska says the collision happened Wednesday evening in Smetowo Graniczne. A few carriages derailed.

County Mayor Anita Galant said on TVN24 that she saw four people on stretchers and that firefighters are working to extract other passengers from the crushed carriages.

She said many people were on the passenger train, including children.