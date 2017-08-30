Afghan officials dispute AP report of contacts with Taliban

Afghan officials have denied an Associated Press report that said Afghanistan's top security officials have regular conversations with Taliban leaders.

National Security Adviser Mohammed Haneef Atmar issued a statement Wednesday saying the Afghan government seeks peace but that all negotiations are handled by the High Peace Council.

In a separate statement, Afghanistan's intelligence service denied its chief had contacts with Taliban leaders.

This Associated Press saw documents describing conversations in which the Taliban set out talking points that would seem to recognize the constitution and elections, but called for an interim government. While accepting women in schools and the workforce, they rejected the idea of a woman serving as president or on the Supreme Court.