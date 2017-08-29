Venezuelan assembly demands probe and trial of 'traitors'

Venezuela's all-powerful constitutional assembly has passed a decree ordering authorities to investigate and try those believed responsible for supporting new U.S. economic sanctions.

The decree passed Tuesday declares all those who promoted the latest U.S. response to Venezuela's political conflict as "traitors of the patria." Delegates are directing the chief prosecutor's office to immediately initiate a probe.

The move comes days after President Nicolas Maduro vowed to prosecute for treason opponents he accused of being behind the financial sanctions. He has singled out Julio Borges, president of Venezuela's opposition-controlled congress.

The sanctions announced last week prohibit American financial institutions from providing new money to the government or the state oil company, PDVSA.

Borges said Tuesday that Maduro is the only one responsible for Venezuela's crisis.