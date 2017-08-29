Mob beats 2 suspected thieves to death in central Mexico

Mexican authorities say two suspected thieves died after a mob beat them and four others in central Mexico.

Prosecutors in Puebla state said Tuesday that the four survivors are being treated at hospitals.

The six men were accused by residents of robbery and dismantling stolen vehicles.

Monday's mob violence in the town of Tlatlauquitepec was the second such incident in Puebla in three days. On Saturday, four people who allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle in the town of Tlacotepec were caught and killed by residents.

Such killings occur occasionally in Mexico, especially in rural areas where residents have little faith in the criminal justice system and take matters into their own hands.