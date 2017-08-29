Juncker: No talks on new ties before Brexit issues settled

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says that many issues still need to be settled on the Brexit divorce proceedings between the European Union and Britain before a new relationship with London can be negotiated.

The third round of high-level talks is ongoing this week and Juncker reinforced the comments of his chief negotiator that the government of Prime Minister Theresa May is too slow out of the blocks and that key separation issues need to be settled before both sides can assess a future trade and political relationship. Britain is keen to have both in lockstep.

Juncker said that "we can't mix things up" and insisted "first resolve the past before imagining the future."