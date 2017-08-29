Jordan to seek extradition of ex-CEO in embezzlement case

Jordan's state news agency says the Cabinet decided to seek the arrest and extradition of a former CEO of a major company convicted in absentia of abuse of office and embezzlement.

Walid Kurdi was convicted previously in one of the most high-profile cases brought by the kingdom's Anti-Corruption Commission.

Kurdi had served as CEO of Jordan Phosphates Mines Co. He is the husband of Basma bint Talal, an aunt of Jordan's King Abdullah II,

The Petra news agency reported Tuesday that the Cabinet asked Jordan's justice minister to seek help from Interpol and authorities in Britain to bring about Kurdi's arrest and extradition.

Petra says the Cabinet also asked that the justice minister seek legal assistance in retrieving money that was allegedly embezzled.