Poland to assist in investigating attack on couple in Italy

Poland's prosecutors have opened an investigation into the suspected gang rape of a Polish tourist and savage beating of her partner on Italy's popular Rimini beach.

A spokeswoman for Warsaw prosecutors, Magdalena Sowa, said Monday that a prosecutor and police experts are to travel to Rimini on Tuesday. They are expected to assist Italian investigators and gather evidence for Poland's own probe into the attack that took place early Saturday.

Justice Minister and Prosecutor General, Zbigniew Ziobro, ordered the investigation, calling the attack a "horrible crime" on the couple, whom he said was married.

News reports say the man was hit on the head and passed out and his partner was repeatedly raped by four men.

The victims were hospitalized, and the woman remains in hospital, Polish media say.