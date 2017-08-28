The Latest: North Korea seeks UN discussion of joint drills

The latest on North Korea's request to have a U.N. Security Council discussion of U.S. and South Korean military exercises (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

North Korea wants to take its complaints about U.S. and South Korean military exercises to the U.N. Security Council, saying the annual maneuvers are recklessly provocative at a time when it says "tensions are "like a time bomb." The message comes as the North continues launching missiles.

It's not clear whether the discussion North Korea requested will happen, or whether other countries might request a meeting in light of Pyongyang's missile launches Saturday and Monday.

A letter from U.N. Ambassador Ja Song Nam of North Korea asks Egypt as Security Council president to schedule a discussion urgently. The letter was dated Friday and released Monday.

The ambassador writes that the military exercises are "provocative and aggressive." A U.S. State Department spokeswoman says their only purpose is to improve readiness to defend South Korea.

___

5:30 p.m.

North Korea wants to take its complaints about U.S. and South Korean military exercises to the U.N. Security Council, saying the annual maneuvers are recklessly provocative at a time of tension.

The letter, dated Friday, asks Egypt as Security Council president to schedule a discussion urgently.

The Egyptian, U.S. and South Korean missions didn't have any immediate comment Monday.

Pyongyang regularly argues that the U.S.-South Korean military exercises are an invasion rehearsal. This year, they come after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump traded warlike threats.

North Korea's U.N. ambassador, Ja Song Nam, writes that the exercises are "provocative and aggressive" when the Korean peninsula is "like a time bomb."

Amid the exercises, North Korea fired several rockets into the sea Saturday.