Merkel vows to enhance German wealth, security in 4th term

Chancellor Angela Merkel says she wants to continue ruling Germany to help improve the wealth and security of its 82 million residents and to foster solidarity among all parts of society.

Merkel is running for a fourth term as chancellor in a national election on Sept. 24. She said in an interview with public broadcaster ZDF on Sunday that she also wants to improve schools and education, and to push for more electric automobiles.

Merkel's main challenger was questioned in a separate interview on ARD Television. Social Democratic Party leader Martin Schulz also vowed to invest more money in education as chancellor.

Schulz, who is trailing Merkel in pre-election polls, accused her of being aloof. Merkel has mainly ignored Schulz during her Christian Democratic Union party's campaign.