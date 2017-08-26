Quake hits South African gold mine; 1 killed, 4 missing

A South African gold mining company says one miner has died and another four are missing after an earth tremor struck one of its sites.

The Harmony company said Saturday that rescue teams at its Kusasalethu mine near the town of Carletonville brought one of the trapped miners to the surface but he died of his injuries.

Harmony says the search continues for four other miners who were trapped when the tremor caused a partial collapse deep in a mining shaft on Friday morning.