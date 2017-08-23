Top Macedonian and Serbian officials agree to ease tension

Macedonia and neighboring Serbia have committed to overcome "possible misunderstandings" following a brief spot of diplomatic tension that saw Serbia remove its entire embassy staff from Skopje.

The two governments said Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic spoke on the phone Wednesday and agreed to work to improve bilateral relations.

A joint statement said the two saw dialogue as the only way forward.

Serbia on Sunday accused Macedonia of planning unspecified "very offensive acts" against Serb interests.

Macedonia denied any impropriety, adding that it had not spied on or planned to spy on its neighbor.

The two former Yugoslav states have drifted apart since Macedonia's new left-wing government took over this spring, replacing an administration seen as more pro-Russian.