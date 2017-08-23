MMA-trained fighter allegedly kills world champion weightlifter in violent brawl, disturbing video shows

An MMA-trained fighter is accused of killing a Russian weightlifter during a violent street brawl Sunday -- a fight that reportedly began with an argument about which sport is superior.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS DISTURBING CONTENT

The fight, which was caught on video, appeared to show European powerlifting champion Andrey Drachev, 32, scuffling with cage fighter Anar Allakhveranov, 25, in a street in the southeastern Russian city of Khabarovsk, according to The Sun.

The MMA fighter appeared to land a wide kick to Drachev’s face before punching him when the weightlifter collapsed to the ground. Allakhveranov seemed to deliver a few more punches to Drachev’s head before two men intervened.

Drachev reportedly died from injuries he sustained from the brawl, and Allakhveranov was arrested in connection with the death. Allakhveranov was reportedly charged with homicide, according to Crime Russia.

It was not immediately clear if anyone else was arrested in connection with the weightlifter’s death.

Drachev was a champion fighter in Russia and was awarded a silver medal at the World Powerlifting Championships in 2011.