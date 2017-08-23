India's latest train derailment injures dozens

At least 74 people were injured after a train got derailed Wednesday in Northern India -- the second train incident in the region in the last three days.

A Delhi-bound Kaifiyat Express train got off the rails on early Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh morning after a truck carrying sand for construction overturned on the tracks.

The accident forced the train driver to use brake – causing eight out of ten coaches and the engine to get derailed, state government official Arvind Kumar told the media.

“In the accident 74 people have been injured and they have been admitted to nearby hospitals,” he said, according to Xinhua News Agency, adding that “The injured have been admitted at AIIMS Saifai in Etawah and nearby hospitals.”

Authorities started relief and rescue operations in response to the accident while Indian railway minister Suresh Prabhu said he is personally watching the situation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

No serious injuries were reported so far, according to the Indian Express.

Restoration work has begun in the incident area.

Around 40 trains in the region were diverted and seven cancelled following the incident.

This is the second train incident in the Northern state of India, Uttar Pradesh. On Sunday, 23 people died after 14 coaches got off the rails in the state. The government has ordered an investigation to find out the causes of the incident.

Train accidents are frequent in India where the massive but badly maintained railway network operates around 9,000 passenger trains and serves 23 million people every day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.