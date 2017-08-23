Foreigner returns to testify in South Sudan hotel rampage

A lawyer says a foreign aid worker has returned to South Sudan to identify her alleged attackers in a rampage by soldiers on a hotel compound in the capital a year ago.

Philips Anyang Ngong urges other foreigners to join the woman in testifying in the case against 12 South Sudanese soldiers charged with rape, murder and looting in the attack on the Terrain compound.

Ngong says the woman who was raped identified four of her alleged attackers, including an army commander. She also said five foreigners were sexually assaulted in the July 2016 attack in Juba.

The woman is the first foreigner to return to South Sudan to testify.

Army spokesman Col. Domic Chol Santo confirms the closed-door hearing and says representatives of the international community were present.