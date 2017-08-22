Poland to boost defenses by training student volunteers

Poland's Defense Ministry says it is starting a new program to boost the nation's defenses by offering military training to university student volunteers.

Poland has been making efforts to increase its defense capabilities amid security concerns raised in the region by Russia's military activity. It is upgrading its military equipment and increasing its manpower.

The "Academy Legion" is offering to put some 10,000 volunteers through theoretical and practical training this academic year. They would increase Poland's reserve military force.

Defense and higher education officials signed an agreement Monday, just weeks before neighboring Belarus and Russia hold a major military exercise in Belarus.

Poland has also launched a new volunteer military structure, the Territorial Defense Force, that is to number some 53,000 in 2019.