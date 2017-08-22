Baby rescued from rubble on quake-hit Italian resort island

Firefighters in Italy have freed a 7-month-old baby from the rubble of a house where he had been trapped with his family following a 4.0-magnitude quake on the Italian resort island of Ischia.

At least one person — an elderly woman who was inside a collapsed church — was killed in the quake just before 9 p.m. (1900 GMT) Monday. Another 39 were injured.

Firefighters pulled the baby from the rubble some seven hours after the quake, and are continuing work on rescuing his two brothers.

Sky TG24 said that the two boys, 5 and 7 years old, were given bottles of water early Tuesday and were responding to rescuers.