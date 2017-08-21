Chinese activist on trial accused of subverting state power

A prominent Chinese human rights activist is standing trial on charges of subversion of state power.

Parts of the Tuesday trial of Jiang Tianyong were broadcast by the Changsha Intermediate People's Court in the central province of Hunan.

He is one of the last people detained in connection with a sweeping crackdown on lawyers and rights activists launched more than two years ago.

Jiang was a lawyer who took on politically sensitive cases. He was disbarred in 2009, but helped publicize the plight of lawyers arrested in the crackdown that began in July 2015.

He was taken away by state security agents in November and charged by prosecutors in May.

Vaguely defined subversion charges are frequently leveled against rights activists and perceived political foes of the ruling Communist Party.