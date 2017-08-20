Sierra Leone churches hold services for mudslide victims

Churches across Sierra Leone are holding special services Sunday in memory of the more than 450 people who were killed in mudslides and flooding earlier this week.

More than 600 people still remain missing, and rescue officials have warned that the chances of finding survivors are decreasing each day.

The Inter-Religious Council ordered the services be held Sunday in honor of the deceased, as special prayers and recitals were offered in mosques Friday and Sunday.

Large-scale-burials have taken place all this week amid rainy weather that threatened further mudslides.

The government of the impoverished West African nation in recent days has warned residents to evacuate areas at risk, and the main focus is making sure they leave before further disaster.

Aid groups are providing clean water to prevent health crisis.