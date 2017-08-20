Malaysia apologizes for showing Indonesia's flag as Poland's

Malaysia has apologized to Indonesia for an "unintentional" mistake in printing the Indonesian flag upside down in a souvenir guidebook for the Southeast Asian Games.

The error made the red-and-white Indonesian flag resemble Poland's and has caused anger in Indonesia, where "shameonyoumalaysia" has become the most popular hashtag on Twitter and prompted President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo to demand an apology.

Malaysian Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin met his Indonesian counterpart Imam Nahrawi to personally apologize. After a brief private meeting Sunday, the two ministers shook hands at a news conference.

Khairy says the guidebooks will be corrected and reprinted.