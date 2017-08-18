Spain gripped in nationwide manhunt after terror spree

Spanish police have launched a nationwide manhunt for a group of wanted Moroccan suspects after the terror attacks in Spain earlier this week.

Meantime, one wanted man, Moussa Oukabir, was among the suspects killed by police early Friday in Cambrils, an official with a union for Spain's Civil Guard police force told The Associated Press.

Oukabir, Said Aallaa, Mohamed Hychami and Younes Abouyaaqoub were listed as wanted men in connection with the attacks, according to a document confirmed as valid by a Spanish police union official speaking to the AP.

All four men were from the small city of Ripoll near the Pyrenees Mountains and Spain’s border with France. The document showed that Oukabir was born in Ripoll and also held Moroccan citizenship. The document also said the other three were born in Morocco and have Spanish residency.

Oukabir's brother, Driss, was identified as a possible suspect Thursday before he went to police saying they had the wrong man, Spanish media reported.

A French security official also confirmed Spanish police are looking for a Kangoo utility vehicle rented by suspects in the Barcelona attacks that may have crossed into France.

The official, who was not authorized to be publicly named speaking of an ongoing manhunt, said Spanish police alerted French authorities to the vehicle, rented Thursday in Spain. The official said French police nationwide are on the lookout for the car, and were given information from Spain about the four suspects believed to be on the run.

After two deadly vehicle attacks in Barcelona and a nearby resort, France’s interior minister said his country reinforced police surveillance Friday of what is normally an open border between Spain and France.

French officials said Friday evening that no one has been detained so far in the Spanish investigation.

Authorities were still dealing with the Barcelona van attack when police in Cambrils, 80 miles to the south, fatally shot the five attackers who had plowed into tourists and locals with their car near the town’s boardwalk.

The five were wearing fake bomb belts.

One woman in Cambrils died from her injuries and five others were wounded, Catalan police said.

The attacks Thursday and early Friday in Spain killed 14 people and wounded 126 others.

The injured and dead were from 34 different countries, including France, Germany, Italy, Pakistan, the Philippines and the U.S.

Daniel Tucker told The Daily News that his son Jared Tucker’s body was identified by his wife at the morgue Friday.

Jared Tucker and his wife, Heidi Nunes, were visiting Barcelona for their first wedding anniversary. Tucker and his father worked together installing swimming pools. The elder Tucker said that “everybody loved him.”

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack and said the perpetrators were “soldiers of the Islamic State,” the terrorist organization’s propaganda agency said.

“The perpetrators of the attack in #Barcelona are Islamic state soldiers and carried out the operation on command of [ISIS’ leader] of targeting coalition countries,” the statement read.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.