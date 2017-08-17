Austrian police: Sleeping toddler left in car, dies in heat

Austrian police say a toddler has been found dead after being left in a car for several hours in during high temperatures.

Police official Rainer Fritz says the 19-month boy was found by her 17-year-old mother and her boyfriend. He says the two say they left the child in the vehicle in the western city of Bludenz with temperatures at around 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) because they did not want to wake him.

Fritz told state broadcaster ORF Thursday that the toddler is being autopsied. If he is found to have died because of the heat, his mother and her boyfriend face manslaughter charges.