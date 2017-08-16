UK police arrest brother of main suspect in model kidnapping

British police have arrested the brother of a Polish man suspected of kidnaping a British model and threatening to sell her on the dark web.

The U.K. National Crime Agency says officers arrested Michal Konrad Herba on Wednesday in central England on an arrest warrant issued by Italy.

Italian police are holding his brother, Lukasz Pawel Herba, on suspicion of abducting model Chloe Ayling.

Ayling says she was lured to Milan last month for a fake photo shoot, then drugged, stuffed into a suitcase and held at a rural house by criminals who threatened to auction her online.

She was released after six days when Lukasz Herba took her to the British consulate in Milan.

Michal Herba, who is 36, is due to appear in a London court on Thursday.