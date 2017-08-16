The Latest: Trump says Kim made 'wise and reasoned' decision

The Latest on the North Korea crisis (all times local):

8 p.m.

President Donald Trump says in a tweet that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un "made a very wise and reasonable decision" amid indications his country has decided not to proceed with its multiple missile launch toward Guam.

Trump says: "The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!"

During an inspection of the North Korean army's Strategic Forces, which handles the missile program, Kim praised the military for drawing up a "close and careful plan" and said Tuesday he would watch the "foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees" a little more before deciding whether to order the missile test, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.