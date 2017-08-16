Brazil police, troops carry out security operation near Rio

Thousands of Brazilian police and soldiers have carried out a security operation near Rio de Janeiro as part of a crackdown aimed at curbing rising violence.

Operation "Double Dose" focused on the Caramujo slum complex early Wednesday in the city of Niteroi, which neighbors Rio.

The Rio de Janeiro state government said in a statement that more than 3,000 police officers and soldiers were involved. They arrested 16 organized crime suspects and also seized tactical gear, radio transmitters and a small amount of drugs.

Violence has been on the rise in Rio since the end of the Olympics a year ago, with gangs operating in hundreds of slums.

Last month the federal government deployed 8,500 soldiers to fight organized crime in Rio.