Indonesia police arrest militants preparing chemical attacks

Indonesian police say they've arrested five suspected Islamic militants and seized chemicals that were to be used for attacks on several locations, including the presidential palace.

West Java police spokesman Yusri Yunus says the militants arrested in Bandung on Tuesday are from Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, a network of Indonesian extremist groups that pledges allegiance to Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

Yunus says among those arrested were a husband and wife who were deported about three years ago from Hong Kong on suspicion of spreading radical ideology. The couple were arrested in Jakarta's Kiaracondong neighborhood.

Yunus says the group planned to launch the attacks at the end of August, with targets including the presidential palace in Jakarta, as well as headquarters of the police's elite force and security officers.