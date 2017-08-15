3,000 firefighters in Portugal combat raging wildfires

Portuguese officials say 3,000 firefighters are struggling to put out more than 150 raging wildfires in Portugal, as persistent hot and dry weather stoke the flames.

In one case, more than 800 firefighters supported by air units are concentrating Tuesday on extinguishing a large blaze near the central town of Vila dei Rei.

Portuguese public television RTP showed images of towering flames illuminating the night which by morning had left large swathes of scorched forest near the town, where authorities evacuated 112 people Monday.

Civil Protection Agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar said Tuesday that 55 people had been injured, including four with serious injuries, in Portugal since Aug. 9.

Portugal has been especially hard hit by wildfires this year because of a drought. The worst outbreak killed 64 people in June.