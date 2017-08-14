UK says it may seek 'temporary' customs union with EU

Britain says it might seek to remain in a customs union with the European Union for a time to avoid border chaos after leaving the bloc.

The Department for Exiting the European Union said Tuesday that there could be "a temporary customs union between the U.K. and the EU."

And it said a future "customs partnership" could eliminate the need for a customs border between Britain and the EU.

The question of whether there will be economic barriers with the EU after Brexit in March 2019 has been the subject of mixed signals from U.K. government ministers.

The lack of clarity has created uncertainty for British businesses.

The government is trying to rebuff claims before a new round of talks later this month that it is unprepared for Brexit negotiations.