Chinese dissident stands trial after 2 years in detention

A Chinese court says a prominent activist accused of subverting state power has stood trial.

Wu Gan called himself the Ultra Vulgar Butcher as he put pressure on local officials he accused of wrongdoing.

The Tianjin No. 2 Intermediate People's Court said in an online statement that his trial took place Monday and the verdict will be announced later.

Wu was one of the first lawyers and activists caught up in an intense crackdown by authorities that began in 2015.

Vaguely defined subversion charges are frequently leveled against human rights activists and perceived political foes of the ruling Communist Party.