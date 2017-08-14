Afghan official: Gunmen kill 3 local aid workers

An Afghan official says gunmen shot and killed three local employees of an aid group in western Afghanistan.

Iqbal Nezami, spokesman for the police chief in the western Ghor province, said a woman was also wounded in Monday's attack, but that it was not clear whether she worked for the group.

Nezami says the three who were killed worked for the Catholic Relief Services, a humanitarian group. The group's main office declined to comment.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate are both active in the area.