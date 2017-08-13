Security workers at Barcelona airport plan 24-hour strike

Workers handling carry-on baggage checks at Barcelona's airport plan to go on a 24-hour strike at midnight Monday after an effort to prevent more chaos at the busy airport fell through.

Catalonia's regional chief for labor issues, Dolors Bassa, said the security workers voted down the final proposal from their private company on Sunday.

Bassa, who acted as mediator in the conflict, says the sticking point is the workers' demand for higher wages.

The baggage screeners at Barcelona-El Prat Airport have held several partial strikes during the past two weeks, creating long lines and delays for passengers.

Spain's government has decreed that the workers are obligated to provide 90 percent of regular service during work stoppages.

Civil Guard officers ensured that basic services were provided during a partial strike on Sunday.