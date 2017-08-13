2 Kosovars jailed for allegedly trying to join extremists

Kosovo authorities have arrested two citizens for allegedly trying to join extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.

A court in Kosovo's capital, Pristina, charged them with attempting to join Islamic groups in armed conflict and put them under a one-month arrest order on Sunday.

A government statement says the two suspects, identified only as A.D. and K.B, were trying to cross into Syria from Turkey when they were seized by Turkish security forces. They were returned to Kosovo from Istanbul.

They face up to 15 years in prison if they are convicted.

Authorities say about 70 Kosovo citizens are believed to be fighting with extremist groups in Syria and Iraq.