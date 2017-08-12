UK tries to counter claims it's unprepared for Brexit talks

The British government is fighting back against criticisms that it is divided and unprepared for Brexit.

The Department for Exiting the European Union announced Sunday that it plans to publish a set of detailed proposals on customs arrangements, the status of the Ireland-Northern Ireland border and other issues.

The Brexit department says it will release the first set of position papers this week, more than a year after Britons voted to leave the EU.

The EU is refusing to negotiate the bloc's post-exit relationship with Britain until sufficient progress has been made on three issues: how much the U.K. has to pay to settle its tab; the Irish border situation; and the status of EU nationals living in Britain.

The British government wants to show progress so the broader negotiations can commence by October.