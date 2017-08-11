US drone strikes in Somalia target al-Shabaab fighters

The U.S. military says it conducted two drone strikes Thursday against Al-Qaeda-affiliated al-Shabaab fighters in southern Somalia.

The results of the strikes were still being assessed, a statement from the U.S. Africa Command said.

The strikes took place near the Banadiir region of Somalia, an area that includes the capital, Mogadishu, the statement said.

“We continue to work in coordination with our Somali partners and allies to systematically dismantle al-Shabaab and help achieve stability and security throughout the region,” the statement said.

The strikes were carried out under new authorities that President Trump granted the Pentagon in March. The president authorized the military to conduct offensive operations against al-Qaeda’s third largest affiliate, which is seen as the most lethal terrorist group in Africa.

Somalia’s president says the drone strikes killed a high-level al-Shabaab leader, the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. military is now conducting airstrikes in Somalia, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Yemen.

