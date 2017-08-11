Kenya waits to hear final results of already disputed vote

Kenyans are expecting to hear the final results today of Tuesday's already disputed presidential election.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has claimed that the electoral commission database was hacked and results manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While Kenyatta holds a strong lead with almost all polling stations counted, supporters of Odinga say an unofficial tally shows he won.

Kenyan election officials say only they have the authority to declare the winner, and international election observers say they have seen no signs of interfering with the vote.

Violence broke out this week in some opposition strongholds in parts of the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere. At least three people were killed amid clashes with police.

The election is a test of democracy in the East African economic power.