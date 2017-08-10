Iranian blogger says she feels 'safe' after reaching Israel

An Iranian blogger who wrote for an Israeli news website and who left her country for life in exile says she feels "safe now" after finally reaching Israel.

Neda Amin spoke at a press conference with David Horovitz, editor of the Times Of Israel, where her work has appeared. She arrived in Israel on Thursday.

The 32-year-old has been living in Turkey since 2014.

She says she left Iran after being threatened with prison for writing material critical of the government in Tehran. Iran is a bitter enemy of Israel.

Amin says Turkish authorities recently told her she would be deported to Iran and that she was in "such danger."

Horovitz says he felt an obligation to Amin and that he persuaded Israeli authorities to help bring her to Israel.