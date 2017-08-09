Syrian man charged in Germany with war crimes, IS membership

German prosecutors say they've arrested a 29-year-old Syrian man on allegations he committed war crimes as a member of the Islamic State group in his home country.

The federal prosecutor's office said Wednesday that Fares A. B., whose last name wasn't released in line with privacy laws, is also accused of membership in a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors allege that he joined the Nusra Front extremist organization in 2013, and then moved to IS in 2014.

There, he was detailed to a jail and allegedly abused three prisoners. He's also accused of beating a pickup truck driver with his assault rifle at a traffic control point, and executing an IS prisoner in 2014.

He was arrested in the southwestern state of Baden-Wuerttemberg July 31 and brought before a judge Tuesday.