World
Kosovo: 6 Russians, 5 Serbs detained near border with Serbia
PRISTINA, Kosovo – The Kosovo police say they have detained six Russian and five Serb nationals for illegally crossing the border from Serbia.
The force said in a statement that those detained Tuesday were traveling in two vehicles when they were stopped near the Kosovo-Serbia border.
They are being held by the border police and authorities have notified Russia's diplomatic office in Kosovo.
Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, a move not recognized by Moscow or Belgrade.