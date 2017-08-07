Mexico: 10 killed in apparent blood feud between families

Authorities in the western Mexico state of Durango say a preliminary investigation suggests a weekend shootout that killed 10 people was the result of a long-running feud between families.

Durango state security chief Javier Castrellon Garza says the initial report on the Saturday incident said three men had been wounded near San Jose de Viborillas. He said all three later died while being transported to a hospital.

Castrellon said investigators then turned up seven more victims. Of those seven, he said, three belonged to one area family and four to another. He said at a news conference Monday that authorities were still trying working to identify the first three victims.

The bloodshed happened in area near Durango's border with the state of Sinaloa where drug gangs are active.