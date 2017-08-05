No charges filed against day care worker accused of abuse months after allegations

Months after allegations of abuse at his daughter's Massachusetts day care, no charges have been filed and a father wants answers.

Nine months ago, Joe Sheehan was told his daughter may have been the victim of abuse at the Bright Horizons Daycare in Hingham, Mass.

"I don't know. It's disheartening. It really hurt,” Sheehan told Boston 25 News.

In November, the station reported that Sheehan's daughter was one of seven who may have been abused by a worker at the day care.

"They told us she had been shaken, force fed, rocked aggressively to go to sleep,” said Sheehan.

But although the worker was fired, nearly a year later, she has not been charged.

"If I shook my daughter or did anything she's been accused of, I'd be in handcuffs instantly,” said Sheehan, who was told by investigators that they considered bringing charges, but ran into a problem in court.

A Hingham Police Department spokesperson said the case is still working its way through the legal process. The Department of Children and Families said it found enough evidence to support allegations of neglect, but not physical abuse.

Sheehan's daughter will be 2 later this year and shows no signs of permanent damage. But Sheehan continues to speak out.

"I want to see them brought to court. I should be able to face them in court,” he said.