Two US soldiers wounded in deadly Afghanistan attack

By Lucas Tomlinson
Fox News
NATO convoy ambushed in Kandahar Province; Conor Powell reports

 

KABUL, Afghanistan –  Two U.S. service members were wounded Thursday night in a suicide attack that left one Georgian soldier dead and three Georgians and an Afghan interpreter wounded in Qarabagh District, in Kabul Province.

The wounded were all in stable condition at the Bagram Airfield military hospital.

"Our prayers today are with the almost 900 Georgian soldiers in Afghanistan who are mourning their fallen comrade," said U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson, commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan, known as the Resolute Support Mission. "The commitment of Georgia as our largest non-NATO contributor is vital to our mission and we are honored to stand beside them under these difficult circumstances."

Additionally, two Afghan civilians were killed and seven were wounded in the attack.

"The Afghan people want peace. Time and again, the Taliban prove that they have no regard for civilians and non-combatants," Nicholson said. "The Taliban are the enemy of the Afghan people. Resolute Support is firmly committed to supporting the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces as they stabilize Afghanistan."

FILE - In this July 27, 2016 file photo, U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson is interviewed by The Associated Press at his office in Kabul, Afghanistan. The Taliban have control over 10 percent of Afghanistan’s population and the insurgent group is battling with the Afghan government for control of at least another 20 percent, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan said Friday, Sept. 23, 2016, describing a tough fight that is costing a high level of Afghan casualties. Nicholson said many of the Afghan deaths are in battles over checkpoints, where there are often a small number of forces who are poorly led, ill-equipped and not well trained. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini, File) Expand / Collapse

U.S. Army Gen. John Nicholson is interviewed at his office in Kabul, Afghanistan, July 27, 2016.  (Associated Press)

Identities of the victims were not immediately available.

It was the second deadly attack this week against U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan.

On Wednesday an attack in Kandahar killed two U.S. Army soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division. They were identified as Sgt. Jonathon Hunter, 23, of Columbus, Indiana, and Spc. Christopher Harris, 25, of Jackson Spring, North Carolina.

Four other U.S. Army soldiers were wounded in the same blast.

Earlier in the week a U.S. Army helicopter crashed in eastern Afghanistan due to a mechanical problem, wounding two U.S. soldiers.

Lucas Tomlinson is the Pentagon and State Department producer for Fox News Channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @LucasFoxNews