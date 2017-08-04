Israeli media: Netanyahu's former aide to testify against PM

Israeli media say Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ex-chief of staff has agreed to testify in two corruption cases against his former boss.

The reports, including by the Haaretz daily and others, say Ari Harrow reached a deal with the prosecutors on Friday.

Israeli police revealed on Thursday that Netanyahu is suspected of crimes involving fraud, breach of trust and bribes.

Police have been questioning Netanyahu over allegations that he improperly accepted lavish gifts from wealthy supporters and separately held talks with the publisher of a major Israeli newspaper for positive coverage in exchange for diminishing the impact of a free pro-Netanyahu daily.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, dismissing the accusations as a witch hunt.

Police reportedly have a copy of a recording made by Harrow between Netanyahu and the publisher.