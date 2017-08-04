Germany: Man convicted over rape, killing of Chinese student

A German court has convicted a man of raping and murdering a Chinese student last year and also convicted his ex-girlfriend, who testified that she lured the victim into an abandoned building at his demand, of sexual assault.

News agency dpa reported that the Dessau-Rosslau state court in eastern Germany sentenced the main defendant to life in prison on Friday and his girlfriend to 5½ years. They were also ordered to pay damages totaling 60,000 euros ($71,100).

The defendants, Sebastian F. and Xenia I., showed no reaction to the verdict.

The court said that the Chinese student had been jogging on May 11, 2016, when she was raped in an abandoned apartment and then tortured to death. Her body was found nearby two days later.