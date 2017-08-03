World
The Latest: French president welcomes likely Neymar transfer
PARIS – The Latest on the expected move of Brazilian soccer star Neymar from Barcelona to PSG (all times local):
12.30 p.m.
French President Emmanuel Macron is welcoming the likely arrival of Brazilian soccer star Neymar at Paris-Saint Germain in a record $262 million deal.
Macron met with PSG President Nasser al-Khelaifi on the sidelines of a charity event Thursday, and told him "congratulations, I understand there's been some good news."
Al-Khelaifi responded only with a big smile.
While neither mentioned Neymar's name, it's been all over French media and social networks since the striker announced his departure from Barcelona Wednesday after four trophy-filled seasons.
Neymar is expected in Paris in the coming days.
France's budget minister also has reason to celebrate. Gerald Darmanin said Thursday on France-Inter radio "It's better that this football player pays his taxes in France than elsewhere."