Protesters clash with London riot police over man's death

Protesters angry over the death of a young black man following a police chase have clashed with riot police in London, throwing bottles and fireworks and setting garbage cans on fire.

The clashes broke out on the streets of east London late Friday as police tried to disperse the protesters, some of whom held "Black Lives Matter" placards.

Authorities are investigating the events that preceded the death of 20-year-old Rashan Charles. He died in a hospital last week after he was pursued and apprehended by an officer in east London's Hackney area.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission says it will consider whether any misconduct or crimes were involved.

Some protesters hurled bottles at officers while others blocked part of a road, preventing cyclists and drivers from passing.