Hurricane Hilary downgraded to tropical storm in Pacific

Hurricane Hilary has weakened to a tropical storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean and continues on a forecast track away from Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center downgraded Hilary to a tropical storm Thursday night. As of early Friday its maximum sustained winds had dropped to 70 mph (110 kph), and further weakening was predicted.

Hilary was about 590 miles (955 kilometers) west-southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula and heading to the west-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph).

Another tropical storm, Irwin, was drifting around even farther out in the Pacific. It had winds of 50 mph (85 kph) and was creeping westward at 2 mph (4 kph).

Neither storm was expected to threaten land.