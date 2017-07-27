Poacher in DiCaprio documentary acquitted of several charges

A Tanzanian poacher who was a subject of a documentary co-produced by Leonardo DiCaprio has been acquitted of several wildlife trafficking charges, though he is in prison for a related crime.

Authorities in Tanzania say Boniface Methew Malyango, nicknamed "The Devil Has No Mercy," was acquitted of illegal possession of elephant tusks and other charges. However, he was sentenced in March to 12 years in prison for organized crime linked to wildlife trafficking.

The 2016 Netflix documentary "The Ivory Game" partly focuses on Malyango's activities.

Separately, a conservation group says the leader of an East African ivory poaching ring has been arrested in Mozambique.

The Wildlife Conservation Society said Thursday that Mozambican authorities detained Mateso Albana Kasian, wanted for the killing of possibly thousands of elephants, on July 11.