Iran launched rocket carrying satellite, official says

Iran launched a rocket carrying a satellite on Thursday, a U.S. official confirmed to Fox News -- but it's unclear if the Islamic Republic achieved its ultimate objective of putting the satellite into orbit.

The launch, at around 2 p.m. local time, had been anticipated by defense officials.

Iran's official media said the launch was successful, however, a U.S. official couldn't immediately confirm if the rocket reached space and if the satellite successfully deployed.

Iran has never successfully placed a satellite into orbit.

Thursday's launch comes two days after a U.S. Navy warship fired warning shots at an Iranian patrol boat in the Persian Gulf, the first such episode since President Trump took office.

