Hurricane Hilary loses strength in Pacific west of Mexico

Forecasters have downgraded Hurricane Hilary to a Category 1 storm as it loses strength and heads through the Pacific Ocean away from the west coast of Mexico.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center say Hilary is centered about 515 miles (825 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula. It has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph) and is heading west-northwest at 12 mph (19 kph).

Meanwhile the center says Tropical Storm Irwin is "drifting" farther out in the Pacific with little change in force.

No coastal warnings or watches were in effect Thursday.